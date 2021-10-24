SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – William “Billy” George Afthim Jr., 61, died peacefully on Oct. 16, 2021 after his five-year struggle with cancer.

Born June 14, 1960 to William G. Afthim of Westbrook, and Patricia Donahue Whynot Afthim of Santa Clarita, Calif., the youngest of five children.

He moved to California in 1970, attending Monroe High School, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving for six years, rising to the rank of Sargeant E-5 Military Police.

Following his return from Germany, he studied management and human resources at Cal Poly Tech in Pomana, Calif., and then visual communication at Brooks College in Long Beach, Calif. He worked a variety of jobs including tax preparer and manager at HR Block, and as a self-employed technology consultant.

He was a very devout Christian. He was a good husband to Ruby Holman Afthim and had many good years with her and enjoyed getting to know her daughters Robin Padilla of Chino, Calif., Roi Maddox of Port Hueneme, Calif., Sherri Holman of Los Angeles, and Kim Carpenter of Bonsall, Calif., and Trina Gray of Las Vegas and their families.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Holman Afthim; his siblings, sister, Rebecca Ardizzone and her husband, Bill of Santa Clarita, Calif., brother, Jeffrey Whynot and his wife, Jill of Fullerton, Calif., his brother, Henry “Chuck” Whynot and wife Pam of Windham and his sister, Jeanne Whynot-Vickers and husband Trevor Vickers of Yarmouth. He is also survived by six nephews, two nieces; six great-nephews and six great-nieces.

Bill was known for his kindness, gentle manner and terrific sense of humor. He loved blogging and sharing Christian messages with his many followers, and enjoyed playing computer games.

The family is so appreciative of the staff at the Veterans Medical Center, as well as Henry Mayo Hospital for their care and treatment of his cancer, and thankful to Bill and Becky Ardizzone for providing a familiar and loving hospice environment in their home for his final days of life.

Guest Book