Our latest football poll and the final regular season polls for soccer, field hockey and volleyball. These polls reflect games played through Saturday, Oct. 23, were first released at twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.

Football

1) Portland

2) Cape Elizabeth

3) Scarborough

4) South Portland

5) Cheverus

6) Falmouth/Greely

Boys’ soccer



1) Yarmouth

2) Scarborough

3) South Portland

4) Falmouth

5) Portland

6) Waynflete

Girls’ soccer



1) Falmouth

2) Yarmouth

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) Scarborough

5) NYA

6) Cheverus

Field hockey

1) Cheverus

2) Scarborough

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) Falmouth

5) Yarmouth

6) NYA/Waynflete

Volleyball

1) Yarmouth

2) Scarborough

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) Greely

5) Falmouth

6) South Portland

