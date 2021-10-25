Police say traffic has reopened following a crash in Brunswick that closed a segment of Route 1 southbound between Cook’s Corner and Topsham Route 196 bypass Monday morning.

The traffic alert was issued on the Brunswick Police Department Facebook page at around 10:45 a.m. on Monday. Police updated the post at around 12:30 p.m. stating that both lanes of Route 1 have reopened, and traffic flow is back to normal.

This story may be updated.

