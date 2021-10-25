ON SALE NOW
Hawktail, Oct. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Goose, Oct. 28 & 29. State Theatre, Portland, $32, Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com
Pete Kilpatrick Band, Oct. 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12. onelongfellowsquare.com
Jonathan Edwards, Oct. 29. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
David Clarke Trio, Oct. 29. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com
Judy Collins, Oct. 29. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $85 to $126. jonathansogunquit.com
Kathy Mattea, Oct 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Cheryl Wheeler, Oct. 30. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $37.50 to $78.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Gary Clark Jr., Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
“Friends! The Musical Parody,” Nov. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
Parquet Courts, Nov. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Palaver Strings, Nov. 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12. onelongfellowsquare.com
Pat Metheny, Nov. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
The Suitcase Junket, Nov. 5. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $16. onelongfellowsquare.com
Hanneke Cassel Trio, Nov. 4. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa, Nov. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com
Liz Longley, Nov. 6. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Kitchen Dwellers, Nov. 6. Portland House of Music, $12. statetheatreportland.com
Turkuaz, Nov. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com
Dirty Deed – The AC/DC Experience, Nov. 6. Aura, Portland, $15, $19. auramaine.com
Daughtry, Nov. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $50. statetheatreportland.com
Theo Von, Nov. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $50. statetheatreportland.com
Carbon Leaf, Nov. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
George Winston, Nov. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Keller Williams, Nov. 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
The Spill Canvas with Dustin Saucier, Nov. 11. Aura, Portland, $18. auraportland.com
Eleanor Buckland, Nov. 11. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $14. onelongfellowsquare.com
Le Vent du Nord, Nov. 12. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Mark Erelli and Mary Bragg, Nov. 12. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Paula Cole, Nov. 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Lotus Land, Nov. 13. Aura, Portland, $15 to $28. auramaine.com
Laine Hardy, Nov. 14. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com
Billy Strings, Nov. 15 & 16. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
A Drag Queen Christmas, Nov. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $151.50. statetheatreportland.com
USM Student Jazz Combo Night, Nov. 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $5. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 18. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com
Glen Phillips and Chris Barron, Nov. 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards, Nov. 19. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $14. onelongfellowsquare.com
Talib Kweli, Nov. 19. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com
Darrell Scott, Nov. 20. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Joe Henry, Nov. 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Little Feat, Nov. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $85. statetheatreportland.com
Starset with The Word Alive and All Good Things, Nov. 21. Aura, Portland, $32. auramaine.com
Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar & Will Graefe, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $22. statetheatreportland.com
Sparks The Rescue, Nov. 24. Aura, Portland, $15. auramaine.com
Spencer & The Walrus present Beatles Night, Nov. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com
Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Nov. 27. Aura, Portland, $15, $30. auramaine.com
Blues Prophets, Nov. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Reakwon, Ghostface and GZA, Nov. 28. Aura, Portland, $59.50. auramaine.com
BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon, Nov. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
The Elovaters with Joe Sambo and JARV, Dec. 2. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
Moon Hooch, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Maia Sharp and Catie Curtis, Dec. 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com
Weakened Friends, Dec. 3. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
The Mallett Brothers Band with Toughcats, Dec. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Jay Leno, Dec. 5. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $71 to $145. waterfrontconcerts.com
Ice Nine Kills, Dec. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Caamp, Dec. 7 & 8. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $55 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk, Dec. 10. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
Chris Pureka and Anna Tivel, Dec. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $18. onelongfellowsquare.com
Ripe. Dec. 11. Aura, Portland, $22. auramaine.com
Sarah Jarosz, Dec. 11. Portland House of Music, $45, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Roomful of Blues, Dec. 11. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
Squirrel Nut Zippers, Dec. 12. Aura, Portland, $25 to $39.50. auramaine.com
Shakey Graves, Dec. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Dec. 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com
Morgan Myles presents Mariah Carey Christmas Tribute, Dec. 16. Aura, Portland, $15 to $25. auramaine.com
The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Lez Zeppelin, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $22 to $70. statetheatreportland.com
Wynonna Judd & The Big Noise, Dec. 18. Waterville Opera House, $45, $58. watervillecreates.org
Pdank Xmas 7 with Spose & The Humans and Flobots, Dec. 18. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com
The Ghost of Paul Revere with Love By Numb3rs, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
