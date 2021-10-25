I’d like to clarify some points made in City Councilor Belinda Ray’s Oct. 18 Maine Voices column about Homeless Voices for Justice and our position on the November referendum relating to shelter size in the City of Portland.
Homeless Voices for Justice has taken an official “no stance” position on the measure. This decision reflects the diversity of opinion on this issue. We do not endorse or oppose any of the options.
Further, as Ray described our organization as “Preble Street’s Homeless Voices for Justice,” we would like to clarify that while Homeless Voices for Justice receives support from Preble Street, we make our own policy decisions.
Jim Divine
Homeless Voices for Justice
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local Elections
In South Portland council races, it’s moderates against progressives
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Many reasons to support Rodriguez for City Council
-
Food
Eat & Run: Cong Tu Bot is the way breakfast should be
-
Business
Portland-area office market in limbo as employers consider next steps
-
Local & State
South Portland hires outside firm to investigate public accusation against councilor
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.