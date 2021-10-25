I’d like to clarify some points made in City Councilor Belinda Ray’s Oct. 18 Maine Voices column  about Homeless Voices for Justice and our position on the November referendum relating to shelter size in the City of Portland.

Homeless Voices for Justice has taken an official “no stance” position on the measure. This decision reflects the diversity of opinion on this issue. We do not endorse or oppose any of the options.

Further, as Ray described our organization as “Preble Street’s Homeless Voices for Justice,” we would like to clarify that while Homeless Voices for Justice receives support from Preble Street, we make our own policy decisions.

Jim Divine
Homeless Voices for Justice
Portland

