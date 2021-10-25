AUGUSTA — Health authorities in Maine are warning residents of a second peak in tick activity in the state this fall.
Many people associate deer ticks with summer, but they peak again from late September to November, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said. The ticks can carry diseases, such as Lyme disease, and are often found in wooded and leafy areas.
Maine CDC said it has recorded more than 1,000 cases of Lyme disease through Oct. 12.
The state was experiencing a record high year for babesiosis, another tick-borne disease, which is caused by microscopic parasites that infect red blood cells. Many people who have babesiosis have no symptoms, while others may experience flu-like symptoms. The Maine agency had recorded 163 cases.
Maine CDC said residents should use repellent and wear protective clothing when in tick habitat. The agency said daily tick checks are also a good idea.
