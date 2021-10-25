INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo finshed with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Khris Middleton added 27 points Monday night as the defending NBA champion Milwaukee beat Indiana 119-109.

Coach Mike Budenholzer held out two injured starters – center Brook Lopez and guard Jrue Holiday – as well as key backup Bobby Portis. Yet they still had enough scoring punch to pull away from the Pacers, who have lost three of their first four games under new coach Rick Carlisle.

The Pacers were led by Malcolm Borgdon with 25 points and seven assists. Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists

It was Middleton’s four-point play to close the first-quarter scoring that changed the game. It broke a 30-30 tie, and Milwaukee never trailed again.

The Bucks extended the lead to as much as 57-46 midway through the second quarter, then saw Sabonis lead the Pacers back, cutting the margin to 60-57 with a spinning layup. But Milwaukee scored the final six points of the first half and used a 12-5 third-quarter run to take an 83-66 lead.

Indiana cut the deficit to 107-102 on Justin Holiday’s 3-pointe with 6:21 left in the fourth but never got any closer.

NETS 104, WIZARDS 0: Kevin Durant scored 25 points and Brooklyn bounced back from a poor finish a day earlier with a blistering start that sent them to a victory over Washington in New York.

Patty Mills made five 3-pointers and added 21 points off the bench, while James Harden finished with 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

The Nets were dominated in the second half of a 111-95 loss to Charlotte on Sunday in their home opener, which featured protests by fans over the vaccine mandate that has kept Kyrie Irving from playing for Brooklyn. They overcame poor 3-point shooting nights from Harden (1 for 8) and Joe Harris (3 for 11) by holding Washington below 35% shooting.

Washington’s Bradley Beal scored 19 points but shot 8 for 22 after missing a game with a bruised right hip. The Wizards won their first two games but were already down by 18 in this one by the time the Nets honored Spencer Dinwiddie with a video tribute after the first quarter of his return to Barclays Center.

Dinwiddie shot 3 for 13 and finished with 10 points, six assists and five rebounds. He averaged 14.3 points in 274 games for Brooklyn from 2016-21 before partially tearing his ACL on Dec. 27 in the third game of the season and having surgery.

The Nets scored 38 points in the first quarter – one more than the entire second half Sunday — and led by 18 after shooting 59%.

HEAT 107, MAGIC 90: Jimmy Butler scored 36 points on 15-for-21 shooting, Bam Adebayo added 16 points and 13 rebounds and Miami pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Orlando in Miami.

Markieff Morris had 16 points off the Miami bench, and Tyler Herro finished with 13 points, five rebounds and nine assists for the Heat.

Miami was 19 for 19 from the foul line, tying the second-most makes without a miss in team history. The Heat were 30 for 30 against Boston on March 24, 1993.

Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs led Orlando with 15 points, while Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton each added 12 for the Magic. Mo Bamba and Robin Lopez had 11 apiece for Orlando.

Butler also had five steals, and did the bulk of his scoring work at the rim for Miami. He had 11 field goals — a career best for the opening two quarters of a game — by halftime, the majority of those dunks or layups, and the Heat led by as many as 19 in the early going before taking a 57-44 lead into the break.

Orlando, which rallied from a double-digit deficit to win in New York on Sunday night, tried to do it again in Miami. Anthony had five consecutive points midway through the third quarter to get Orlando within six, and another score from Anthony cut Miami’s lead to 86-77 early in the fourth.

HAWKS 122, PISTONS 104: Trae Young had 32 points and nine assists, John Collins scored 22 and Atlanta won at home.

The Hawks have won 24 of their last 30 home games, including playoff games, dating to Feb. 21.

Young, who averaged 28.5 points during the team’s postseason run, became the first player in NBA history to record 20 points and seven assists in his first 13 career playoff games. He again looked in his prime facing the Pistons.

The Pistons’ Kelly Olynyk had 17 of his 21 points in the first half and Saddiq Bey scored 21 for Detroit, which dropped to 0-3. Olynyk and Josh Johnson were new additions to the Pistons’ starting lineup — Olynyk replacing the injured Jerami Grant and Johnson taking the spot of Frank Jackson.

BULLS 111, RAPTORS 103: DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points against his former team, Zach LaVine had 22 points and Chicago opened a season with four straight wins for the first time since 1996-97, holding on to win in Toronto.

Nikola Vucevic scored 17 points and Lonzo Ball had 15 as the Bulls won their fourth straight meeting with Toronto. Ball shot 5 for 9 from 3-point range.

OG Anunoby scored 22 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 18 as the struggling Raptors lost for the third time in four games.

Toronto’s Fred VanVleet scored 15 points and set a career high with 17 assists. Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, and rookie Scottie Barnes scored 13 points.

