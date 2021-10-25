LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears Coach Matt Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nagy, who is vaccinated, announced the result during a Zoom call Monday minutes after his usual in-person session was switched.

“I feel pretty good,” he said from his car.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run meetings that Nagy can’t conduct virtually.

League rules say vaccinated individuals who are asymptomatic can return to the practice facility once they have two consecutive negative PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart. If they are symptomatic, they need two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart and must be symptom-free for 48 hours.

The Bears had four players on the COVID-19 list as of Monday morning, including star linebacker Robert Quinn and veteran tight end Jimmy Graham. Linebacker Caleb Johnson and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson were added to it hours before Sunday’s blowout loss at Tampa Bay. Running back Damien Williams was removed from the list on Saturday.

BROWNS: Quarterback Baker Mayfield remains out with a left shoulder injury that could sideline him for this week’s game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield was not on the practice field during the portion of Monday’s practice open to reporters. He didn’t play against Denver on Thursday night, when it was disclosed he also has a fracture in his non-throwing shoulder along with a completely torn labrum.

Coach Kevin Stefanski will speak to reporters after practice.

Case Keenum started for Mayfield and led Cleveland to a 17-14 win over the Broncos.

JETS: New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined at least two weeks, an MRI confirmed, according to a person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis.

Wilson was injured in the second quarter of New York’s 54-13 loss to New England on Sunday when he was hit by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon, who fell on the back of the quarterback’s legs after he threw an incomplete pass.

Wilson and the team said after the game the initial diagnosis was a sprained PCL and that was confirmed by the MRI on Monday morning, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the results.

