SUNRISE, Fla. — Frank Vatrano and Joe Thornton each scored their first goals of the season and the Florida Panthers stretched their unbeaten streak to six games with a 5-3 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.

Anthony Duclair, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad also scored goals for the Panthers.

Spencer Knight made 18 saves. Brandon Montour had two assists.

Liam O’Brien and Phil Kessel scored late goals for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller also scored a goal.

Florida’s 6-0-0 record extends the best start in franchise history and is the first 6-0-0 start in the NHL since Montreal in 2015-16.

The Arizona loss marks the second time in the franchise’s 42 seasons that they don’t have a win after six games (were 0-5-1 to start 2017-18 season).

Carter Hutton made 10 saves before leaving the game after the first period with a lower-body injury. Karel Vejmelka started the second period and stopped 26 shots.

SABRES 5, LIGHTNING 1: Victor Olofsson scored two goals and Craig Anderson made 35 saves as Buffalo beat visiting Tampa Bay.

Drake Caggiula, Vinnie Hinostroza and Robert Hagg also scored for the Sabres in their first win against the Lightning in eight meetings. Tage Thompson had two assists.

Bouncing back from a 2-1 overtime loss in their road opener at New Jersey on Saturday, the Sabres continued their strong start by beating the two-time Stanley Cup champions to improve to 4-1-0 at home.

Alex Killorn had a goal for the Lightning, who opened a back-to-back trip with their first road loss of the season. Brian Elliott stopped 20 shots in his Tampa Bay debut.

FLAMES 5, RANGERS 1: Andrew Mangiapane scored twice as visiting Calgary won its third straight.

Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, and Christopher Tanev also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau got his seventh assist of the season and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots.

Dryden Hunt scored for the Rangers, who had won four straight – all on the road. Igor Shesterkin, making his fifth start, finished with 32 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, STARS 1: Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, leading Columbus to a win at home.

Oliver Bjorkstrand added a goal and his 100th career assist, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist as Columbus won for the second time in three games. Alexandre Texier scored into an empty net.

Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 31 shots and is unbeaten in four starts this season.

HURRICANES 4, MAPLE LEAFS 1: Frederik Andersen made 24 saves against his former team and host Carolina matched the best five-game start in franchise history.

Sebastian Aho, Steven Lorentz and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-netter and Jaccob Slavin had two assists.

Carolina also was 5-0-0 in 2019-20.

Jack Campbell stopped 31 shots for Toronto, which is 0-3-1 in its past four games and has managed just one goal in three of them.

Auston Matthews opened the scoring for the Maple Leafs with his first goal of the season.

CAPITALS 7, SENATORS 5: T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick as Washington won at Ottawa.

Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Washington. Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored as Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for the win.

Drake Batherson led the way for Ottawa with his first career hat trick.

