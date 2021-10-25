Nearly every Forecaster Country cross country team that took part at last Saturday’s regional championship meet at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland qualified for the state meet, which will be held Saturday in Belfast.

Class C

In the Class C South boys’ race, Maine Coast Waldorf finished first with 53 points, six better than Boothbay-Wiscasset. MCW featured the second-fastest individual for scoring purposes in Louis Walker, who had a time of 17 minutes, 51.84 seconds. Also scoring for MCW were Will Barmby (fourth, 18:34.96), John Miles Muentener (ninth, 19:00.59), Noah Corcoran (15th, 19:26) and Nate Barmby (23rd, 19:37.66).

North Yarmouth Academy had 179 points and placed eighth, but only seven teams qualified for states. The Panthers were led by top 20 finishers James Tourigny (14th, 19:22.44) and Noah Hallward-Rough (19th, 19:28.55).

In the Class C South girls’ competition, won by Maranacook with 47 points, MCW (75) was fourth, but only three teams qualified. MCW was led by Maeve Woodruff (third, 21:12.72) and Nora Goldberg-Courtney (fourth, 21:41.92).

NYA didn’t score as a team. Liv Urbanek had the top finish for the Panthers, posting the 41st-best time (26:09.87).

Class B

In the Class B boys’ race, won by York with 61 points, Freeport (94) was runner-up and qualified for states for the 12th consecutive season. The Falcons were led by Henry Horne (fourth, 17:17.24) and William Spaulding (seventh, 17:36.66). Also scoring were Alexander Dawson (21st, 18:37.69), Samuel Robinson (22nd, 18:38.94) and Jack DiRusso (40th, 19:13.95).

Greely (123 points) came in fourth and qualified for states for the seventh straight year. Mitchell Parent paced the Rangers with a 12th-place showing (17:56.76). Also scoring were Thomas Leggat-Barr (18th, 18:28.78), Seamus Raftice (20th, 18:36.97), Cameron Malette (32nd, 18:51.99) and Theodore Conway (41st, 19:16.72).

Yarmouth (143 points) finished fifth and made it to sates for the sixth consecutive season. The Clippers were sparked by freshman Cam Pernal (19th, 18:36.06). Also scoring for the Clippers were Josh Leinwand (23rd, 18:39.95), Aksel Yeo (27th, 18:45.92), Chris Augur (30th, 18:49.55) and Jake Owen (44th, 19:20.67).

In the Class B girls’ meet, won by Cape Elizabeth with 79 points, Greely (89) came in fourth and will run at states for the 13th straight season. Annie Reynolds paced the Rangers with a third-place finish (19:49.44). Tori Bacall (ninth, 21:34.37) and Abby Irish (10th, 21:36.4) also placed in the top 10, while Sabine Sites (30th, 22:57.16) and Charlotte Taylor (37th, 23:19.76) rounded out the scoring.

Yarmouth (152 points) was sixth and made it to states for the 11th straight season. Madeleine Jones (12th, 21:49.26) paced the Clippers, while Gigi Grosset (23rd, 22:42.56), Ella Maxwell (36th, 23:18.62), Josephine Nichols (38th, 23:34.53) and Paige Jenkins (43rd, 23:57.73) also scored.

Freeport (180) was the seventh and final team to qualify from the region. The Falcons made it to states for the sixth straight season. Jillian Wight led the way with an 18th-place showing (22:27.35). Also scoring were Eleanor Battarbee (32nd, 23:09.86), Caroline Carter (35th, 23:17.75), Josephine Spaulding (46th, 24:00.00) and Katie Whittier (49th, 24:06.76).

Class A

In Class A, the girls’ meet was won by a dominant Bonny Eagle squad (27 points). Falmouth (119) was third behind Marshwood (71). The Navigators, who have qualified for states every year since 2004, were led by Lila Findlay (14th, 21:28.22). Also scoring were freshman Elise Tardiff (19th, 21:56.70), Teagan Barry (27th, 22:17.34), Fiona Hanrahan (29th, 22:35.72) and Zora DeSilva (30th, 22:56.37).

In the boys’ meet, won by Portland with 99 points, Falmouth (179) placed sixth and qualified for states for the 23rd straight season. Leading the way for the Navigators was Logan Ross, who was third individually in 16:48.73). Also scoring were Miles Woodbury (24th, 18:20.18), Ryan Gray (42nd, 18:25.98), Kevin Lu (54th, 19:11.25) and Isaac Seeker (56th, 19:15.33).

State schedule

The state meet schedule features the Class C girls’ race kicking things off at 11 a.m. The Class C boys’ meet begins at 11:40 a.m. Falmouth runs in the Class A girls’ race at 12:20 p.m. The Class A boys’ meet is at 1 p.m. Freeport, Greely and Yarmouth run in the Class B girls’ race at 1:40 p.m. and the Class B boys’ meet wraps up the day at 2:20 p.m.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

