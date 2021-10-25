Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  10/28  4 p.m.  Facilities Committee  Public Safety Building

Tues.  11/2  6 p.m.  School Committee  Chebeague Island School

Wed.  11/3  6 p.m.  Select Board

Thur.  11/4  3:30 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  10/28  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Wed.  11/3  4 p.m.  Communications Subcommittee

Wed.  11/3  6:30 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission

Thur.  11/4  6 p.m.  Recreation Advisory Committee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  10/28  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  11/3  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  10/28  8 a.m.  Appointments Committee

Mon.  11/1  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  11/2  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  11/1  6 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Mon.  11/1  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees

Mon.  11/1  6:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  Town Hall

Wed.  11/3  6 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Wed.  11/3  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee  Wescustogo

Wed.  11/3  7 p.m.  Select Board

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  11/2  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Wed.  11/3  7:30 p.m.   Capital Improvement Planning Committee  Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  10/28  9 a.m.  Complete Streets Advisory Committee  Community Room

Thur.  10/28  5 p.m.  School Building Committee  High School

Thur.  10/28  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Executive Session  Log Cabin

Thur.  10/28  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Log Cabin

Thur.  10/28  7 p.m.  School Committee  High School

Mon.  11/1  9 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board Business/Resident Outreach Work Group

Mon.  11/1  4 p.m.  School Policy Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  11/1  7 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee  Community Room

Wed.  11/3  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee  Community Room

Thur.  11/4  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

