Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 10/28 4 p.m. Facilities Committee Public Safety Building
Tues. 11/2 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School
Wed. 11/3 6 p.m. Select Board
Thur. 11/4 3:30 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee
Wed. 11/3 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee
Wed. 11/3 6:30 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Thur. 11/4 6 p.m. Recreation Advisory Committee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 10/28 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 11/3 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 10/28 8 a.m. Appointments Committee
Mon. 11/1 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 11/2 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 11/1 6 p.m. Board of Appeals
Mon. 11/1 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees
Mon. 11/1 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall
Wed. 11/3 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Wed. 11/3 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo
Wed. 11/3 7 p.m. Select Board
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 11/2 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Wed. 11/3 7:30 p.m. Capital Improvement Planning Committee Mallett Hall
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 10/28 9 a.m. Complete Streets Advisory Committee Community Room
Thur. 10/28 5 p.m. School Building Committee High School
Thur. 10/28 6:30 p.m. Town Council Executive Session Log Cabin
Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. Operations Committee Log Cabin
Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. School Committee High School
Mon. 11/1 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Business/Resident Outreach Work Group
Mon. 11/1 4 p.m. School Policy Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 11/1 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Community Room
Wed. 11/3 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee Community Room
Thur. 11/4 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Rhode Island schedules medical marijuana dispensary lottery
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Oct. 28-Nov. 4
-
Business
How New Jersey aims to help small and minority-owned marijuana businesses compete against the big guys
-
Scarborough Leader
Letters to the editor, Oct. 29
-
Scarborough Leader
Things to do, Oct. 29