Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 10/28 4 p.m. Facilities Committee Public Safety Building

Tues. 11/2 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School

Wed. 11/3 6 p.m. Select Board

Thur. 11/4 3:30 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Wed. 11/3 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee

Wed. 11/3 6:30 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission

Thur. 11/4 6 p.m. Recreation Advisory Committee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 10/28 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 11/3 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 10/28 8 a.m. Appointments Committee

Mon. 11/1 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 11/2 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 11/1 6 p.m. Board of Appeals

Mon. 11/1 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees

Mon. 11/1 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall

Wed. 11/3 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Wed. 11/3 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo

Wed. 11/3 7 p.m. Select Board

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 11/2 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Wed. 11/3 7:30 p.m. Capital Improvement Planning Committee Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 10/28 9 a.m. Complete Streets Advisory Committee Community Room

Thur. 10/28 5 p.m. School Building Committee High School

Thur. 10/28 6:30 p.m. Town Council Executive Session Log Cabin

Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. Operations Committee Log Cabin

Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. School Committee High School

Mon. 11/1 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Business/Resident Outreach Work Group

Mon. 11/1 4 p.m. School Policy Committee Superintendent’s Office

Mon. 11/1 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Community Room

Wed. 11/3 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee Community Room

Thur. 11/4 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

