Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  10/27  5 p.m.  Rent Board

Wed.  10/27  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Wed.  10/27  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Procedures Committee

Thur.  10/28  4 p.m.  METRO Board of Directors

Mon.  11/1  5 p.m.  City Council

Mon.  11/1  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Departments Committee

Tues.  11/2  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committee

Tues.  11/2  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Elections Committee

Wed.  11/3  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  11/3  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  11/3  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Education Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles