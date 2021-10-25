Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 10/27 5 p.m. Rent Board
Wed. 10/27 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Wed. 10/27 6 p.m. Charter Commission Procedures Committee
Thur. 10/28 4 p.m. METRO Board of Directors
Mon. 11/1 5 p.m. City Council
Mon. 11/1 6 p.m. Charter Commission Departments Committee
Tues. 11/2 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Tues. 11/2 6 p.m. Charter Commission Elections Committee
Wed. 11/3 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 11/3 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 11/3 6 p.m. Charter Commission Education Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
