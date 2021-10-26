Sarah Michniewicz is a breath of fresh air. For years, Sarah has worked tirelessly in the trenches for the people of the Bayside neighborhood and beyond, as the president of the Bayside Neighborhood Association, yes, but also as a citizen who cares deeply about her community.

She has created enduring coalitions of diverse neighborhood residents; advocated for the development of affordable senior housing; called out environmental inequality in the city’s poorest neighborhoods; won tax relief for her neighbors; successfully advocated for bathrooms for people experiencing homelessness; served on many city panels and working groups, and led community cleanups in all weather.

She’s dedicated, experienced, absolutely honest and incredibly effective. She’s respected by city leaders and staff at all levels, neighbors, providers and small business owners. Most importantly, she will listen – really listen – and care about your concerns.

Please vote for Sarah Michniewicz for Portland City Council in District 1.

Laura Underkuffler

Portland

