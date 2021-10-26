Sarah Michniewicz is a breath of fresh air. For years, Sarah has worked tirelessly in the trenches for the people of the Bayside neighborhood and beyond, as the president of the Bayside Neighborhood Association, yes, but also as a citizen who cares deeply about her community.
She has created enduring coalitions of diverse neighborhood residents; advocated for the development of affordable senior housing; called out environmental inequality in the city’s poorest neighborhoods; won tax relief for her neighbors; successfully advocated for bathrooms for people experiencing homelessness; served on many city panels and working groups, and led community cleanups in all weather.
She’s dedicated, experienced, absolutely honest and incredibly effective. She’s respected by city leaders and staff at all levels, neighbors, providers and small business owners. Most importantly, she will listen – really listen – and care about your concerns.
Please vote for Sarah Michniewicz for Portland City Council in District 1.
Laura Underkuffler
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Neighborhood activist Michniewicz ready to represent District 1
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Tisdale will put reflection, insight to work as at-large Portland councilor
-
Community News
Blood Drives
-
Editorials
Our View: Health care hiring needs state’s help
-
Community News
Community Meals
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.