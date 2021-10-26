Usually when I vote, it’s a kind of corrupt bargain to quiet an argument between my idealist, cynical and practical selves. I am grateful Stuart Tisdale stands for election to the at-large Portland City Council seat, so I can gladly cast a rare vote without reservation.

It sometimes seems to me as a teacher, trying to shepherd a family in Portland, like the city is willfully working to drive me out. Stuart speaks directly to this need for affordable middle-class housing, but there are a whole host of other challenges our city faces. If there were easy answers, someone would have found them already.

Working beside Stuart for almost two decades, and his having taught two of my children, I know him as a person of uncommon reflection, insight and kindness. He will listen. He will learn. I am excited by the prospect of him putting those virtues to the service of our city.

Daniel Haskell

Portland

