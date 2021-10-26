New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett passes away from Philadelphia’s Andre Drummond in the second half Tuesday at New York. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

NEW YORK — Kemba Walker scored 19 points in his best game with his hometown team and the New York Knicks snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 112-99 victory Tuesday night.

Evan Fournier added 18 points in the Knicks’ first victory over Philadelphia since April 12, 2017. Julius Randle had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Joel Embiid didn’t have a field goal in the first half of his career loss to the Knicks, who seized control by outscoring Philadelphia 39-16 in the second quarter.

Tobias Harris scored 23 points for the 76ers. Embiid finished with 14 points and six rebounds, shooting just 2 for 7. He had been 12-0 in games he played against New York.

A couple “Where’s Ben Simmons? Where’s Ben Simmons?” chants broke out at Madison Square Garden and the Sixers certainly missed their All-Star guard’s defense on the perimeter against a Knicks team that upgraded offensively with the additions of Walker and Fournier.

The Sixers led 26-23 after one before the Knicks sped into the lead behind some energetic plays from their second unit to open a 47-36 lead.

Embiid then hit a pair of free throws before Walker, scoreless at that point, made a 3-pointer with 4:06 remaining, to get himself started and start the Knicks on a 15-4 run to end the half. He had another 3 and two more baskets before the Knicks took a 62-42 lead to the break.

Embiid was 0 for 5 in the half.

Walker hadn’t scored more than 11 points in any game and had sat down the stretch of the Knicks’ two close ones while Derrick Rose played. He scored nine more in the third on three 3-pointers and the Knicks led by as much as 27.

WARRIORS 106, THUNDER 98: Stephen Curry scored 23 points and visiting Golden State remained unbeaten, rallying in the second half.

Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and Damion Lee scored 20 for the Warriors, who have opened the season with four straight wins.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting for the winless Thunder.

MAVERICKS 116, ROCKETS 106: Luka Doncic had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Reggie Bullock had his best game with his new team by scoring 16 points and Dallas won in Coach Jason Kidd’s first home game.

Kristaps Porzingis had another rough shooting night, starting 1 of 9 before finally making his 3-pointer and leaving a short time later. The oft-injured Porzingis didn’t return because of lower back tightness. He came into the game with a black eye.

Eric Gordon scored 22 points, and Christian Wood had 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Rockets, who lost Dallas’ home opener for the first time after winning the previous three times.

LAKERS 125, SPURS 121:Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds, Russell Westbrook added 33 points and 10 rebounds, and Los Angeles rallied without LeBron James to win at San Antonio.

Dejounte Murray had 21 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds for his fifth career triple-double, and he missed a jumper in the closing seconds that would have won it for the Spurs.

Jakob Poeltl added 27 points and 14 rebounds for San Antonio, and Lonnie Walker IV had a season-high 21 points.

James missed the Lakers’ first road game of the season with a sore right ankle, an injury that occurred in Sunday’s win over Memphis. The Lakers decided to be cautious with the early-season injury.