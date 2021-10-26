PORTLAND – William “Jim” Hutchings, Jr., 74 died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Jim was born on Sept. 2, 1947, the son of the late Ruth C. and William J. Hutchings, Sr.

He started his career in the Seafood Industry and owned and operated a Lobster Company in Boston, Mas.. He later sold that business and decided to move back to his roots in Portland, Maine in 2006. He enjoyed traveling, listening to music, cooking, food. He had many fond memories of every season throughout New England.

A Funeral service celebrating Jim’s life will be held at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Samuel Wilde Chapel, Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland, 172 State Street. To view Jim’s full obituary and memorial page, please http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

