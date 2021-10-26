Celeste L. Pope 1940 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Celeste Louise Pope, 80, of Amos Way in Brunswick, passed away on Oct. 21, 2021, at Mid-Coast Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Brunswick on Nov. 11, 1940, to Ludger and Jeannette (Racine) Michaud. She enjoyed traveling with her family and spending time in casinos. Celeste was predeceased by her husband James Pope of 53 years. She is survived by two daughters, Jodie Loeschner and her husband David of Topsham, and Hollie Pope of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Kylie Wild of New York and Cameron Loeschner of Massachusetts; her sister, Suzanne Mayo and her husband Richard of Washington; as well as several nieces and nephews. Celeste was also predeceased by her brothers Maurice Michaud and Peter Michaud. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Private services will be held at a later date at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Road in August, Maine, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband, Jim In lieu of flowers and in honor of Celeste’s lifetime charitable contributions to various organizations, donations can be made to a charity of your choice

