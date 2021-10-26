BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – James Dale Steeves, Sr. known to many as Jim, age 59, passed away peacefully in Bloomsburg, Pa. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. He was born on March 12, 1962 in Portland, the son of Gerald and Lorraine Steeves. He was educated in the Pittsfield schools and graduated from Maine Central Institute.

He worked for many years in construction for Georgia Lynch. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching football and basketball, as well as cooking and fishing. Most of all, Jim loved his family and had a very close relationship with his nephew Mikey and his best friend Seth. He will be missed.

He was predeceased by his son Jason Steeves; his father Gerald Richard Steeves; and his sister Robin Steeves Higgins.

Jim is survived by a big family, including his son James Steeves II and his wife Jennifer of Dayton, his daughter Tessa Diggins and her husband Maurice of Biddeford, daughter-in-law Karrie Steeves of Limerick; his mother Lorraine Steeves; his brother Gerald Steeves and his wife Shirley of Florida, his sisters Donna Blood and her husband Courtney, Barbara Campisano and her husband Campy of Tennessee, Debbie Stewart and her husband Skip of Maine, Jean Rowell and her husband Ernie of Maine, Brenda Madara and her husband Chuck of Pennsylvania; his grandchildren Cailin Steeves, Preston Steeves, Katie Steeves, James Steeves III, and Gabrielle Diggins; as well as many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews .

Celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at the American Legion Post #197, 300 Conant Street, Westbrook.

Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the:

American Cancer Society

One Bowdoin Mill Island

Ste 300

Topsham, ME 04086

