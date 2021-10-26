SANFORD – Major Ronald F. Bonia, 83, of Marshbrook Crossing was Promoted to Glory on Thursday Oct. 21, 2021, from his home in Sanford. He was born in Chelsea, Mass. on Feb. 9, 1938, the son of James and Mary Cronin Bonia.

He attended local schools and graduated from high school in Massachusetts. Ronald served in the Massachusetts National Guard and then attended Salvation Army Officer Training School in The Bronx.

After being commissioned as an officer, he and Phyllis served seven appointments including Joplin, Mo., Springfield, Mass., St. Louis, Mo., Chicago, Ill., Hartford, Conn. and then retiring from Bloomfield, N.J.

Ron enjoyed golfing, fishing and will be remembered as a man of peace.

Major Ron and his wife Phyllis retired to Maine in 2003 and became members of The Salvation Army Corps of Old Orchard Beach.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years Phyllis Bonia of Sanford; three sons Ronald F. Bonia Jr (Laura) of Exeter, N.H., Robert J. Bonia (Doreen) of Manchester, N.H., and James Bonia of Saugus, Mass., a daughter Cheryl A. Deveaux (Michael) of N. Andover, Mass.; a sister Patricia Quinn (Richard); ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three stepchildren Kelly Murphy (Jim), Stacey Horvitz and her son Jacob, and Elaine Susan Shaw and her son Jonathan DiMaio, a niece and 2 nephews.

Friends and relatives may call Oct. 29, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army Corps, 2 Sixth St, Old Orchard Beach. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army Corps, 2 Sixth St, Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park Section. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his services.

Memorial contributions may be made in

his memory to:

The Salvation Army

2 Sixth St.

Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

