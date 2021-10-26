PORTLAND – Philip Francis Kelly, of Portland and Long Island, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2021, with his loving wife, Anne, by his side. A Renaissance man, he was a gentleman to the core, exemplifying the traits of resilience, courage, integrity and love.

Phil was born on July 4, 1923, in Philadelphia, to Frank D. Kelly and Rose Crookston Kelly. Growing up during the Depression, Phil helped to support his family by working at his brother’s newspaper stand from the age of 6. It was his first foray into the world of print and paper, the beginning of an arc that would define his professional life. Phil attended Roman Catholic High School, where he developed a great sense of curiosity and a love of learning.

Phil enlisted in the Navy and became an accomplished naval aviator. He took his first solo flight in 1943. Phil received his wings and commission in December 1944, and was carrier qualified in 1945 aboard the USS Guadalcanal, faithfully serving his country as well as discovering a life-long passion for flying. He continued to fly for 60 years and earned his glider rating in 1985. In 2013, Phil received the coveted Wright Brothers “Master Pilot” Award from the Federal Aviation Administration, a rare and fitting tribute to a pilot of his caliber.

Phil graduated from LaSalle University in 1948. During this time, he met his first wife, Flora Esposito. He started his first printing business from the basement of his sister-in-law’s home. Phil founded Strathmore Press, and developed it into a successful printing business well known throughout the Delaware Valley for more than 50 years. A businessman ahead of his time, he strongly believed in supporting the careers of women in a field dominated by men, through education and mentorship. Generous with his expertise and resources, Phil took great pleasure in helping others succeed. He helped to establish and support many other businesses in the printing field.

In his later years, he traveled the world with his cherished wife, Anne, pursuing another of his passions—photography. He was a true adventurer and was always up for a challenge, whether it was hiking in Scotland or photographing the beauty of rural Sicily. But more than anything he loved his family, and was just as happy sharing a fun meal of Prosecco and sushi with a grandson.

After Phil retired in 2000 he moved to Amelia Island, Fla., where he spent the next 20 years loving life, enjoying his family and friends, and flying his beloved Bonanza.

Throughout his life, Phil was a quiet philanthropist. He sponsored flight school scholarships, educational initiatives, and was particularly dedicated to helping children in need. Phil was also a charter member of the Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Fla.

Phil is survived by his loving wife, Anne Davis Kelly; his sister, Rosalie Fox; and his five children, Trish, Michael (Patty), Philip Jr. (Laura), Brian, and Vanessa (Randy Sykes). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Phil will also be greatly missed by Philip and Leslie Kret and nephew, Alex Walker.

Phil was preceded in death by Flora, his first wife; and his son-in law, Cary Rudman.

A service in Phil’s memory will be held on Long Island in June, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Phil’s full obituary or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider being vaccinated or make a donation to the charity of your choice.

