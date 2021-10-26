Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough and South Portland took part in last Saturday’s regional championship meet at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland and both Capers squads, along with the Red Riots and Red Storm boys, qualified for the state meet, which will be held Saturday in Belfast.

Class B

In the Class B South girls’ race, Cape Elizabeth tallied 79 points to edge York (82) for first place and qualify for states for the 20th year in a row. Sophomore Hadley Mahoney was the top individual, completing the course in a time of 19 minutes, 15.83 seconds. Also scoring for the Capers were Emma Young (seventh, 21:31.19), Charlotte DeGeorge (14th, 21:56.07), Marcella Hesser (26th, 22:46.68) and Maddie McEvoy (31st, 22:57.54).

“Just a good team effort all around,” Cape Elizabeth coach Andrew Lupien said. “I knew it was going to be really close. We could have been anywhere from one to five depending on how things go, but things broke the right way.”

In the boys’ meet, won by York with 61 points, the Capers (96) were third and made it to states for the 19th consecutive season. Cape Elizabeth did produce the runner-up (Owen Patry, 17:07.11) and third-place (Vaughn Lindenau, 17:13.50) individuals. Also scoring were Lukas Robinson (24th, 18:41.78), Ben Colello (33rd, 18:52.95) and Carter Abrahamsen (34th, 18:55.99).

Class A

In the Class A boys’ race, won by Portland with 99 points, South Portland (111) was runner-up and qualified for states for the first time since 2016. The Red Riots were led by Jacob Ramos, who had the sixth-best time (17:05.41). Also scoring were Brady Guay (14th, 18:03.51), Jack Nickersen (28th, 18:24.89), Kyle Hartford (30th, 18:31.96) and Harrison Jones (33rd, 18:35.95).

Scarborough tallied tallied 186 points and was seventh, qualifying for states for the 22nd straight season. The Red Storm produced individual winner Zach Barry (16:47.47).

“A lot of guys (from Scarborough) have won it, a lot of teams have won it,” Barry said. “It just felt really good to be wearing the Scarborough jersey winning regionals this year.”

Also scoring for the Red Storm were Adam Bendetson (34th, 18:39.53), Joseph Cotta (45th, 18:58.68), Nathan Driscoll (48th, 19:03.27) and Ethan Keller (58th, 19:19.56).

In the girls’ competition, won by Bonny Eagle with 27 points, Scarborough (294 points) finished 10th and South Portland (327) was 13th. Both squads fell short of qualifying.

The Red Storm did qualify Rowan Driscoll as an individual. She was 18th in 21:53.53.

The Red Riots top finisher was Lily Henriksen (48th, 24:06.53).

State schedule

The state meet schedule features Scarborough and South Portland competing in the Class A boys’ meet at 1 p.m. Scarborough’s Driscoll will compete in the Class A girls’ race at 1:40 p.m. Cape Elizabeth’s girls run in the Class B meet at 1:40 p.m. and the Class B boys’ meet wraps up the day at 2:20 p.m.

