BIDDEFORD — Sam Barone and Lizzie Frattaroli each scored a goal as the University of New England topped Salve Regina 2-0 in women’s soccer on Tuesday.

Bella Reil had two assists for the Nor’easters (11-5-1, 7-2-0 CCC).

Sydney Gillingham made four saves for UNE. Georgia Drake made eight saves for the Seahawks (6-11-1, 2-6-1).

TUFTS 4, BOWDOIN 3: Stephanie DiLeo, Margaux Ameer, Nic Sommers and Maddie Pero all scored as the Jumbos (8-6-0, 5-5-0 NESCAC) edged the Polar Bears (5-6-1, 3-6-1) at Brunswick.

Samaya Bernardo had a goal and an assist for Bowdoin. Lynn Farquhar and Tess Huckaby also scored. Penny Rocchio made nine saves.

BATES 4, COLBY 1: Cece Pilgrim scored two goals, and Elizabeth Patrick and Izzy Lussier also scored as the Bobcats (4-9-2, 2-8-0 NESCAC) used a three-goal second half to pull away from the Mules (4-8-2, 0-8-2) at Lewiston.

Kat Nuckols made three saves. Corrigan Rayhill scored for Colby.

MEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 1, TUFTS 1: Alan Casey scored for Bowdoin, and Calvin Aroh had a goal for Tufts as the Polar Bears (9-4-2, 4-4-2 NESCAC) and Jumbos (10-1-3, 6-1-3) played to a tie at Brunswick.

Chris Kingston finished with 11 saves for Bowdoin.

COLBY 2, BATES 1: Josh Rubin scored at the 78-minute mark, and the Mules (7-7-1, 4-5-1 NESCAC) took advantage of an own goal with three minutes remaining in overtime to edge the Bobcats (6-9-0, 3-7-0) at Lewiston.

Noah Jackson made five saves for the win. Owen Keleher scored for Bates.

ST. JOSEPH’S 5, DEAN 0: Colin Grant had a hat trick to power the Monks (13-1-2, 12-0-0 GNAC) past the Bulldogs (3-13-0, 2-10-0) at Standish.

Noah Elmore and Austin Ward also scored.

Bryce Antoch made 12 saves for Dean College.

SALVE REGINA 3, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Jordan Borges had a hat trick to lead the Seahawks (10-5-3, 5-2-2 CCC) past the Nor’easters (1-15-1, 0-9-0) at Biddeford.

Ethan Dispoto scored for UNE. John Upton had an assist. Sean McCarthy made nine saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

BATES 5, COLBY 1: Paige Cote scored a goal and two assists as the Bobcats (7-8-0, 3-7-0 NESCAC) handled the Mules (5-9-0, 1-9-0) at Lewiston.

Ashton Bayle, Emily Gianunzio, Meghan Lapar and Bridget Thompson also scored. Riley Burns had two assists.

Sandrine Brien scored for Colby.

FOOTBALL

CLEMSON: Leading rusher Kobe Pace will miss the game with Florida State this week as he’s in COVID-19 protocol.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Pace has started five games for Clemson and leads the team with 327 yards on 59 carries.

Clemson (4-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) faces the Seminoles (3-4, 2-2) on Saturday.

ILLINOIS: Quarterback Artur Sitkowski will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left arm against Penn State. Brandon Peters will start the Illini’s home game against Rutgers on Saturday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA: Paige Bueckers made history as a freshman and is poised for an even better sophomore season.

UConn’s sensational guard was the latest Huskies player to be honored as a preseason Associated Press All-America. She was a unanimous choice from the 29-member national media panel that selects the AP Top 25 each week.

Bueckers was joined on the five-player team by fellow sophomore Caitlin Clark of Iowa, junior Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, and seniors NaLyssa Smith of Baylor and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky. Boston and Howard were on the preseason team last year.

Bueckers became the first freshman ever to win the AP’s Player of the Year award last March as she helped UConn reach the Final Four. She averaged 20 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds last season.

