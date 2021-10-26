OAKLAND — Casey Paul and Cam Rizzo scored in the final five minutes of the game as No. 3 Gardiner shut out No. 6 Medomak Valley, 2-0, in a Class B South quarterfinal game on Tuesday.

Gardiner (12-3-1) advances to play No. 7 Cape Elizabeth in the regional semifinals. The Capers beat Erskine Academy 5-1 in the quarterfinals. Medomak Valley ends the season 12-3.

The two teams had split a pair of regular season meetings. The Tigers beat the Panthers 2-1 on Sept. 7. Medomak Valley exacted revenge with a 2-1 win on Oct. 8 in Waldoboro.

Both teams continued to battle for positioning in the second half, with Medomak holding the slight edge in offensive momentum. But with 4:45 remaining in regulation, both teams were caught up in a scrum in front of the Medomak net, and Paul found the ball and knocked it into the net for the 1-0 lead.

“Dylan Staples, he had it and kicked it off the post, I think he might have been kicking it away, I don’t know,” Paul said. “I found the back of the net though. It feels nice.”

Just one minute later, Rizzo took a pass and managed to make a move on a couple of Medomak defenders, taking off for a breakaway goal that gave Gardiner the final 2-0 score.

BRUNSWICK 4, BANGOR 0: Ian Clendening, Gus Silverman, Jack Banks and Luke Patterson all scored as the fifth-seeded Dragons (12-3-1) cruised past the No. 4 Rams (8-4-2) in a Class A North Quarterfinal at Bangor.

Brunswick advances to play No. 1 Lewiston in the semifinals. Lewiston advanced with a 7-0 win over Messalonskee.

Brady LaForge finished with eight saves for Brunswick. Trey Bourassa made 14 saves for Bangor.

CAMDEN HILLS 1, MT. ARARAT 0: Cam Brown converted a pass off a free kick late in the second half as the second-seeded Windjammers (11-3-1) beat the No. 7 Eagles (9-6-1) in a Class A North quarterfinal in Rockport.

Camden Hills advances to play the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 6 Edward Little and No. 3 Brewer in the semifinals.

VOLLEYBALL

GARDINER 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: The second-seeded Tigers (16-0) beat the No. 7 Patriots (8-8) in straight sets, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23, in Gardiner to advance to the Class B semifinals.

The Tigers will face No. 3 Cape Elizabeth in the semifinals.

Lizzy Gruber had 15 kills for the Tigers.

YARMOUTH 3, ELLSWORTH 0: Brianna Torres had six aces, and Annie Vinnakota added two blocks and seven kills as the the top-seeded-Clippers (15-0) cruised to a win over the No. 8 Eagles (7-9) with scores of 25-5, 25-18 and 25-7 in a Class B quarterfinal at Yarmouth.

Leila Tati-Pambou chipped in with three kills and five assists for Yarmouth, which advances to face No. 5 Mount Desert Island in the semifinals.

Skyler Clayton had 14 digs for Ellsworth.

FIELD HOCKEY

MISS MAINE FIELD HOCKEY: Three finalists have been named for the Miss Maine Field Hockey award, presented annually to the state’s outstanding senior player by the Maine Field Hockey Association.

They are:

Kennebunk center midfielder Samantha McGrath, who tallied 17 goals, six assists and two defensive saves this year. For her four-year career, she has 26 goals and 17 assists.

Belfast goalie Madison Shorey, who has six shutouts and a .785 save percentage this year. For her three-year career she has 14 shutouts.

York back Sage Works, who has scored 11 goals and seven assists this year. She has 24 goals and 12 assists in her four-year career.

The winner will be announced at the MFHA’s annual banquet on Dec. 5 at the Augusta Civic Center.

– Dave Dyer of the Kennebec Journal contributed to this report.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »