A Farmington man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of conspiring to possess and distribute large amounts of marijuana and authorities also filed a criminal complaint against 12 others, including two former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, other law enforcement officials and a town selectman on charges that they were involved in a large-scale illegal marijuana distribution conspiracy.

Randal Cousineau, 69, pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess and distribute more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and 1,000 marijuana plants. He faces a sentence of up to life in prison and a $10 million fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. His sentence will be determined by a federal judge at a later date.

Federal authorities said Cousineau was the primary financier of an operation that grew and sold marijuana in violation of Maine’s marijuana laws, primarily by selling it in bulk to people who weren’t marijuana caregivers and distributing it out of state. From 2016 to July 2020, when federal agents raided the marijuana growing operation in Farmington, Cousineau made “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” according to federal prosecutors.

The indictment filed Wednesday charges a dozen others with being part of the illegal growing and distribution scheme, including Lucas Sirois, 41, of Farmington, who federal authorities allege led the operation. He and the others made more than $13 million from illicit marijuana sales over a six years, federal prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Sirois set up the operation, Narrow Gauge Distributors, to make it look as though it was complying with the state’s medical marijuana laws while instead selling large quantities of the drug on the illicit market. Marijuana also was sold out-of-state through Brandon Dagnese, 27, of Scarborough, who, as a convicted felon, was barred from having a caregiver card in Maine.

Federal authorities said Sirois and others laundered money from the drug sales “through a complex corporate structure” and also lied to financial institutions about the source of his money, filed false tax returns and hired deputy sheriffs to help gain access to confidential law enforcement records. Two of the deputies, Bradley Scovil, 33, of Rangeley, and Derrick Doucette, 29, of Jay, were rewarded with shares of Sirois’ business and new “company cars,” federal attorneys said.

Scovil and Doucette both left the sheriff’s department in November 2019 after about four years of service, according to agency records.

The indictment said Franklin County Assistant District Attorney Kayle Alves, 36, of Farmington, tipped off Scovil about the federal investigation into Sirois, and Wilton police officer Kevin Lemay, 33, of Farmington, and then-Oxford Country deputy sheriff, James McLamb, 29, of Auburn, used government databases to warn Scovil and Doucette that they were under investigation.

Federal authorities also charge that Rangeley Town Selectman David Burgess, 53, took “tens of thousands of dollars” from Sirois to advance Sirois’ agenda, including a marijuana ordinance that Sirois had drafted for a town referendum. Sirois also paid Burgess thousands of dollars weekly to manage his marijuana operation, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Potential sentences for the charges filed against the dozen indicted Wednesday range from three to 30 years in prison and fines.

