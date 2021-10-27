Hundreds of residents in Maine’s southern Midcoast area were without power this morning after an overnight storm brought rain and heavy winds.

As of 9:45 a.m., 74 Central Maine Power customers in Brunswick were without power. In Pownal, 192 customers were still in the dark. No outages were reported in Durham.

According to Freeport Police Chief Nate Goodman, most of the outages in Freeport are concentrated in South Freeport, where about 800 customers are without power.

As of 9:30 a.m., 257 customers in Harpswell were without power, along with 194 in Georgetown, 101 in Woolwich, 97 in Phippsburg and 52 in Bath. There are no outages listed by CMP in Arrowsic.

Bowdoinham had one customer without power, while Bowdoin had 135.

There are eight outages in Wiscasset.

Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Deputy Director Grainne Shaw said she hasn’t been made aware of any large issues or damage such as flooding or downed trees blocking roads caused by the storm.

There were no delays or cancelations in Regional School Unit 1, which serves Bath, Arrowsic, Phippsburg and Woolwich.

Brunswick schools did not experience cancelations or delays.

All schools in Topsham, Bowdoinham and Lisbon opened today without delays.

Bowdoin College was unaffected by the storm, according to spokesperson Doug Cook.

There was an alert issued stating Bowdoinham Town Office would be closed today due to a power outage, but it opened at 9 a.m. after power was restored.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the National Weather Service expanded a wind advisory until noon for coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland and York counties. The forecast called for gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

This story will be updated.

