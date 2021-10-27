Voting on Nov. 2 gives us the opportunity to bring to the Portland City Council mature, moderate forward-thinking leadership.
Stu Tisdale’s background in teaching government, practice of the law and his ability to interact effectively with all people offers us the kind of open-minded leadership our city has enjoyed – and that has guided our city to its enviable position as one of the finest places to live in all the world.
Together, our votes for Stu Tisdale will ensure that for years to come.
Philip J. Dawson
Portland
