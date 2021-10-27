On Nov. 2, I will be voting for Jenna Leong for Scarborough School Board.
I appreciate that Jenna has teaching experience and a fresh perspective.
I’d like our next school board to prioritize overcoming pandemic learning loss and the social/emotional development needs of our students.
I support her goal to refocus attention on child development with input from families in the decision-making process.
Matt Pine
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Give young hunters more time in the woods
-
Opinion
Commentary: Question 1 is a ‘civil war’ between fossil fuels and renewable power
-
Business
With larger space under contract, Fork Food Lab charts a new course
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Equal rights still not guaranteed for LGBTQ+ people
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Vote for Jon Hinck in Portland District 2
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.