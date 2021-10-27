On Nov. 2, I will be voting for Jenna Leong for Scarborough School Board.

I appreciate that Jenna has teaching experience and a fresh perspective.

I’d like our next school board to prioritize overcoming pandemic learning loss and the social/emotional development needs of our students.

I support her goal to refocus attention on child development with input from families in the decision-making process.

Matt Pine

Scarborough

