TORONTO — Fred VanVleet had a season-high 26 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored a season-high 25 points, and the Toronto Raptors won at home for the first time in 20 months, beating the Indiana Pacers 118-100 on Wednesday night.

Scottie Barnes had 18 points and seven assists, and fellow rookie Dalano Banton came off the bench to score 10 points as the Raptors won in Toronto for the first time in four tries this season.

The Raptors’ previous win in their home arena was Feb. 23, 2020 – also against Indiana. Travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the team to play home games in Florida at the end of the 2019-20 season and throughout 2020-21.

VanVleet shot 6 for 7 from 3-point range and had six assists.

Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon scored 18 points in 22 minutes but injured his left hamstring early in the third quarter and did not return.

HEAT 106, NETS 93: Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead Miami to a win at New York.

Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami (3-1). P.J. Tucker finished with 15, and Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon each contributed 14.

A preseason favorite to win the NBA championship, Brooklyn has alternated losses and wins through the first five games of the season and dropped to 2-3.

Kevin Durant finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

HORNETS 120, MAGIC 111: Miles Bridges scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 24 and visiting Charlotte beat Orlando for its fourth win in five games.

Bridges, who scored 30 or more points for the third time in four games, hit a 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining to put the game away for the Hornets, whose only loss of the season came in overtime against Boston on Monday night.

Cole Anthony led Orlando with 24 points and six assists. Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who committed eight turnovers in the fourth quarter after leading for most of the game.

Jalen McDaniels came off the bench to score 16 points, hitting a 3-pointer to put Charlotte ahead for keeps with 8:18 left. LaMelo Ball followed quickly with another 3-pointer, and Bridges returned to the court to help the Hornets stay ahead.

After the Hornets erased an early 12-point Orlando lead, Bridges and Hayward combined for 21 points in the second quarter to help the Hornets lead 64-61 at halftime.

Anthony and Gary Harris rallied the Magic to an 85-77 lead in the third quarter, but Bridges responded with eight straight points for Charlotte.

The Hornets shot 52% for the game and had a 40-33 edge in rebounds, led by Miles Plumlee’s 10.

HAWKS 102, PELICANS 99: Trae Young scored 31 points and Atlanta capitalized on 21 offensive rebounds to win at New Orleans.

TIMBERWOLVES 113, BUCKS 108: D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each added 25, and Minnesota won at Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks, who were without point guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez.

NOTES

LAKERS: LeBron James missed Wednesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of a sore right ankle.

James was injured Sunday night in a victory over Memphis and missed the Lakers’ 125-121 overtime win at San Antonio on Tuesday night.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous