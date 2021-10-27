A new park and ride on Cedar Street in Brunswick is now open, according to an announcement from the town on Wednesday.

Parking in the lot is free of charge, and options are available for both long-term parking — up to 14 days — and short-term — up to seven days. Parking for more than 24 hours in the short-term parking spaces is prohibited between Nov. 1 and April 30.

According to Brunswick Town Engineer Ryan Barnes, the lot is located between Union and Spring streets on Maine Department of Transportation property.

The lot was established to better manage parking for transit and train users and consists of 110 parking spaces, a transit stop and a sidewalk connection to Cedar Street.

MDOT funded the designed portion of the park and ride in 2018, and construction began in the fall of 2020. The initial phase of the project cost about $700,000, made up of 80% state and federal funds, and 20% town funds.

A second phase of the project is currently under design, and awaiting approval and funding from MDOT, Barnes said. That project would include a pedestrian crossing over the railroad tracks and a path parallel to the tracks on Union Street.

That portion of the project is expected to cost $410,000 and will be paid for in the same ratio of town, state and federal funds.

If determined necessary based on parking demand, Barnes said, a third phase of the project would add 40 more parking spaces to the lot.

The park and ride was designed by Gorrill-Palmer and constructed by Crooker Construction.

