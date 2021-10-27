WINDHAM – Alice Pfeffer Fish, 93, of Highland Cliff Road, Windham, went to heaven on Oct. 24, 2021. She was born in Portland on Nov. 28, 1927, the daughter of Roswell H. and Lillian (Bartlett) Pfeffer.

She attended Westbrook school and at age 14 moved to Falmouth, graduating from Falmouth High School in 1946. On May 25, 1947, Alice married Richard B. Fish, together, they raised two sons and enjoyed 57 years of marriage.

Alice worked for Raytheon Company in North Windham. She then worked for GTE Sylvania in South Windham and Standish until her retirement in 1986.

After retirement, Dick and Alice traveled on many Main Line Tours and also traveled with friends around New England. They also spent time at their hunting camp in East Hodgdon where they enjoyed many quiet summer days.

Alice especially enjoyed 25 years as a volunteer in a 2/3 grade classroom at Windham Primary School. She loved the company and laughter of many school children who called her “Nana Fish.”

She was a member of the Windham Historical Society and the Advent Christian Church in Windham.

Alice was a giving and generous person which was evident in her gifts. She was a great baker and knitter. She knit mittens, hats, sweaters and blankets which were given to family and friends. At Christmas time, she gave her “famous” Christmas fruit and nut breads. She enjoyed her time with her great granddaughters teaching them to make jellies and jams.

She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Mary Morris and Isabella Knudsen, a brother, Robert Pfeffer; and daughter-in-law Susan P. Fish.

Surviving are her two sons, Jack R. Fish and his wife Nancy and Jeffery M. Fish, all of Windham; her four beloved granddaughters, Amy Clukey and her husband Tony, Michelle Lugar and her husband Eric, Jennifer Fish, and Amanda Garcia and her husband Kevin; her four great-granddaughters, Hannah, Katrina, Lauren, and Naomi, were her pride and joy; her sister, Beatrice O’Brien and her husband Norman of Falmouth and sister-in-law, Christine Pfeffer; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 4p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road., Windham, with a Funeral Service to follow starting at 4 p.m. at the Funeral Home. To express condolences or to participate in Alice’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Northern Light

Home Care & Hospice

50 Foden Road

South Portland, ME 04106

