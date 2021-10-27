PAWTUCKET, R.I. – Frank “Sonny” C. Jackson, Jr., 86, a US Air Force veteran and graduate of Portland High School, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, a son of the late Frank, Sr., and Margaret (Thurlow) Jackson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Gloria (Stover) Jackson. He was the brother of Mildred “Millie” Gouveia and Hazel DeLomba. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Jackson, and sisters, Pauline Jackson and Irene Morgan. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp & Cheetham Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

