THOMASTON –

Henry R “Hank” Carey, 88, lost his battle with cancer on Oct 8, 2021 surrounded by loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at the Thomaston Federated Church 8 Hyler St. at 2:00 p.m. with Rev Susan Stonestreet officiating. Military, Eastern Star and Masonic honors will be presented. Social distancing and masking will be observed.

Hall’s of Thomaston, 78 Main St, has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit Henry’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com where a full obituary may be viewed.

Memorial gifts in Henry’s name may be made to your choice of:

the American Cancer Society

1 Bowdoin Mill

Island #300

Topsham ME 04086 or:

the Kora Temple Shrine

11 Sabattus St.

Lewiston ME 04240

