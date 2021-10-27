WESTON, Mass. – Rev. Vincent A. Lapomarda, S. J. of Weston, Mass. on Oct. 23, 2021.

Beloved son of the late Pasquale Lapomarda, Sr. and Mary (Bartholomew) Lapomarda. Brother of that late Concetta Ethier, Josephine Sgroi, and Pasquale Lapomarda, Jr. and uncle of the late Richard Minchillo. Survived by his sister, Virginia Lapomarda of Portland, Maine and by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews as well as his many Jesuit Brothers.

Gratitude to his many colleagues at The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. where Fr. Lapomarda, associate professor emeritus of history, taught for over 50 years.

Reposting at St. Joseph Chapel at The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hour from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Concelebrated Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery at The College of the Holy Cross.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to the Lapomarda Family Scholarship Fund at

Cheverus High School

in Portland, Maine

Guest Book