OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Stephen M. Weiss, 80, of Highland Avenue, passed away Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021 at the Seal Rock Healthcare Facility in Saco. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on Feb. 20, 1941, the son of Morton and Florence Levant Weiss.

Stephen grew up in Newton, Mass. and graduated from local schools and later attended Boston University.

Stephen was first employed with his father at Triangle Shoe and then for his father-in-law with the New York Beef Company.

Stephen and his wife Paula moved to Old Orchard Beach in 2000. He enjoyed spending time with family and taking walks on the beach.

He was predeceased by his wife Paula in 2019.

Survivors include two sons David Weiss of Concord, Calif. and Michael Weiss of Charlotte, N.C., two daughters Laurie Tosti of Ashland, Mass. and Emily Giles of Limington, Maine; three sisters Jane Weiss of Philadelphia, Pa., Carol Baltimore of Florida and Deborah Tulman of California; eight grandchildren, Jake, Joe, Rebecca, Christina, Amaranth, Elias, Angelina and Jake; as well as his previous wife Joan Weiss and his caregiver Rachel LeBlanc.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his services.

