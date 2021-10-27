CARRABASSETTVALLEY – On Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, Susan Manus Gorman, affectionately called “Foof” by many who knew and loved her, passed peacefully from this life after a grueling but courageous battle with cancer. She was 65 years old at the time of her death. Susan was born July 26, 1956 in Mooresville, N.C. to the late Hubert Ray Manus and Elsie Pauline Webster Manus. As a child, Susan lived in Huntersville, N.C. with her father and her late stepmother, Ida Mae Brack Manus, and was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church in Davidson.Susan’s life journey eventually took her to Tampa, Fla., and it was there that she met the love of her life, Peter John Gorman, who convinced her to move from the Sunshine state to the north. The two married, moved to Carrabassett Valley, Maine, and called it home for the entirety of their 31 years of marriage. Susan loved people and demonstrated that through her work at Sugarloaf Mountain Ski Shop where she assisted tourists, as well as locals, for more than 25 years. She also loved to travel with family and friends, especially to places where she could sink her toes in the sand and enjoy a tasty margarita.Of her many achievements, Susan’s gardens were her greatest joy. Her passion for gardening and her natural green thumb resulted in a rich bounty of vegetables, fruits, and flowers that many admired and enjoyed. Susan was happiest working outside where she listened to or watched the great variety of birds who visited her feeders, especially her favorite hummingbirds. Along with her love of “hummies,” Susan held great affection for her many feline companions. She loved and nurtured them throughout her lifetime and was particularly loved and nurtured in return by her most recent little snuggle bug and protector, “Dwight”. In addition to her husband Peter, Susan is survived by one sister, Pamela W. Love of Apollo Beach, Fla., and Pam’s son Shelby Love; one brother, Thomas Ray Manus of Flat Rock, N.C. and Ray’s son Thomas Manus, Jr.; brother-in-law James Gorman and his wife Jean Putnam Gorman of Moneta, Va.; sister-in-law Roberta Gorman Fair and her husband Gregory Fair of Camden, Del.; sister-in-law Debra Gorman Fouts and her husband Mark Fouts of Eau Claire, Wisc.; sister-in-law Rochelle Gorman Walczak and her husband Robert Walczak of Londonderry, N.H.; sister-in-law Patricia Gorman Anderson and her husband Dano Anderson of Hampstead, N.H.; the many nieces and nephews who dearly loved their Aunt Foofie .Susan was predeceased by her parents; her brother-in-law Richard Love; her niece Mary Ann Manus Fern; her in-laws John and Winifred Gorman; and her sister-in-law Marilyn Gorman. On Susan’s behalf, her husband Peter, and her family wish to express their most sincere and heartfelt thanks to the medical team at Maine Medical Partners Oncology for their amazing care and support. In particular, the family sends special appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Vatche Tchekmedyian (affectionately called “Dr. T”) for his outstanding care, compassion, and professionalism. A final thank you is extended to the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for their wonderful care throughout her cancer treatment. Susan will be deeply and forever missed by the people whose lives she enriched through her kindness, her gentle wisdom, her easy smile, her quick wit, her culinary excellence, her garden prowess and, most of all, her boundless love. Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, 11 a.m. at the R. H. Bell Sugarloaf Chapel, 5085 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, with Rev. Pam Morse, officiating. Interment will follow at the Carrabassett Valley Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at Tufulio’s Restaurant at Valley Crossing at 1 p.m.Memories and a memorial video may be shared in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington. ﻿

