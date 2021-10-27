William Arthur Herzog B” width=”20″ height=”20″ src=”Images\BreakPoint.png” />1948 – 2021 B” width=”20″ height=”20″ src=”Images\BreakPoint.png” />BRUNSWICK – Bill Herzog, 73, of Brunswick, died on Oct. 15, 2021 at home with his wife of 53 years. Chans Hospice in Brunswick helped tremendously to make this transition peaceful. Bill loved his family, his dogs Lilley and Niki, his friends, and his close friendships in his 1966 class. He cherished his Pleasant Pond friends Dick, Carolyn, Judy and Sherry. He enjoyed nature and spent hours in his flower gardens or bird watching. He played tennis, golf, and soft ball. He loved fishing and going off to Pierce Pond with Leo, Roger, Ed and his other fishing buddies. He and Wayne had regular Backgammon games in the afternoons for hours. Bill loved game nights and parties. He loved to make people laugh and feel good. That was one of his greatest attributes, he could make you feel like you were the most special person in the room. Bill was in the Army and was headed to Vietnam when his orders got changed and he was off to Fairbanks, Alaska. He spent his military service in Alaska on a mountain top. Bill worked for 38 years at Brunswick Coal & Lumber/Downeast Energy. He always said he couldn’t have asked for a better company or people to work for. He started in the lumberyard and after the Army he returned to work in the oil department as an oil driver, then as a dispatcher and later as a manager and eventually into customer service, which he loved. He left on disability, but it was incredible what he did in all those years despite the pain and endless operations. Truly an incredible will to live and enjoy life. Always making you laugh while enjoying the life he was given. Bill always said, “I have had a great life and I have no regrets.” He was predeceased by his parents Leona and Everett Herzog. His sister Nancy Herzog Carney died on Oct. 16, 2021, one day after Bill. Bill is survived by his wife Meredith; his son Derek Herzog and wife Amber and grandchildren Rylea and Lola; son Bryan Herzog and wife Maison; daughter Elizabeth Littlefield and husband Jay, granddaughter Michelle Drown and two great-grandchildren Elisabeth and Cody. Celebration of Bill’s life will be on Sunday, Nov. 7, from 11 – 5 at his home in Brunswick. A special thank you to Dr. Roy Nakamura, Sandy and Chans and Chans Hospice for taking such loving care of Bill. In lieu of flowers be kind and make someone laugh and enjoy your lives to the fullest as he did

