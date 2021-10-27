The Westbrook Police Department issued a traffic alert Wednesday urging motorists to exercise patience as they wait their turn to get a chicken sandwich.

“A lot of people have been waiting for this moment. Chick-fil-A has come to Westbrook and is opening for business,” Westbrook police wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “There is a lot of excitement for this event. Because people love their chicken, we are anticipating heavy traffic for the next couple of weeks in the Rock Row area, in particular Main Street and Larrabee Road.”

The Rock Row restaurant, only one of two in Maine, is scheduled to open Thursday. The other is located in Bangor.

“We are asking that everyone please be patient. You will get your chicken. They won’t sell out. They have plenty on site. Have a good playlist selected, and listen to some good tunes instead of honking your horns incessantly. It won’t make the line go any faster,” Westbrook police said in their post.

Police urged drivers not to block intersections and attempt to keep roads open for regular and emergency traffic. Signs will be installed at Rock Row directing customers on how to enter the lines at Chick-fil-A. Police said officers will not tolerate anyone trying to cut in line.

