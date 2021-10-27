Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon. 11/1 3:30 p.m. School Board Policy Committee Town Hall

Tues. 11/2 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Wed. 11/3 5 p.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall

Thur. 11/4 5 p.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall

Thur. 11/4 7 p.m. Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 11/1 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee

Mon. 11/1 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 11/2 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee

Wed. 11/3 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Fri. 11/5 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 11/1 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Wed. 11/3 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee

Thur. 11/4 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board Main Library

Thur. 11/4 6:30 p.m. City Council

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

