Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  11/1  3:30 p.m.  School Board Policy Committee  Town Hall

Tues.  11/2  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Wed.  11/3  5 p.m.  Appointments Committee  Town Hall

Thur.  11/4  5 p.m.  Appointments Committee  Town Hall

Thur.  11/4  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  11/1  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Mon.  11/1  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  11/2  6 p.m.  Historical Preservation Committee

Wed.  11/3  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Fri.  11/5  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  11/1  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Wed.  11/3  7:30 a.m.  Arts and Historic Preservation Committee

Thur.  11/4  6 p.m.  Library Advisory Board  Main Library

Thur.  11/4  6:30 p.m.  City Council

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

