Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 11/1 3:30 p.m. School Board Policy Committee Town Hall
Tues. 11/2 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Wed. 11/3 5 p.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall
Thur. 11/4 5 p.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall
Thur. 11/4 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 11/1 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee
Mon. 11/1 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 11/2 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee
Wed. 11/3 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Fri. 11/5 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 11/1 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee
Wed. 11/3 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee
Thur. 11/4 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board Main Library
Thur. 11/4 6:30 p.m. City Council
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Southern Meetings: Oct. 29-Nov. 5