HOCKEY

The Maine Mariners signed goaltender Jon Gillies, of South Portland, to a contract.

Gillies, drafted in the third round of the 2012 draft by the Calgary Flames, has played the last three seasons in the AHL – the first two with the Stockton Heat and last year with the Utica Comets.

Gillies, 27, will join Jeremy Brodeur and Zach Bouthillier on the Mariners, who begin a five-game homestand at 7:15 p.m. Friday against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

BASEBALL

Nelson Cruz has been given Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy.

Cruz, the 50th winner of the honor, received the award before World Series Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The 41-year-old, a 17-year MLB veteran and seven-time All-Star, provided financial support to 1,200 families in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping feed 700 families.

After a fire destroyed the home of a childhood friend, Cruz provided the town with a fire engine, 80 firefighter uniforms and an ambulance for transport of people to the nearest hospital, which is about an hour away.

His Boomstick23 Foundation began construction of an education and technical center last year and he will stock the center with computers to assist athletes in their education.

Cruz also organizes dentists and optometrists to go the town’s clinic for checkups, medicine and eyewear, and 500 patients received dental services last year.

He helped arrange for MLB, Major League Baseball Players Association and the union’s Players Trust to donate $400,000 to the Dominican Republic for medical equipment and food aid during the pandemic.

Cruz was nominated by the Twins, who traded him to Tampa Bay in July. He joined Hall of Famers Rod Carew (1977), Dave Winfield (1994) and Kirby Puckett (1997) as Minnesota players to win the award.

• A roller derby team that has called itself the Cleveland Guardians since 2013 sued the city’s Major League Baseball team in federal court in Cleveland alleging that the switch from Indians to Guardians infringes on its trademark.

“A Major League club cannot simply take a smaller team’s name and use it for itself,” the lawsuit said. “There cannot be two `Cleveland Guardians’ teams in Cleveland, and, to be blunt, Plaintiff was here first.”

The Cleveland Indians announced in July that it would assume the name Guardians for the 2022 season after years of criticism that the Indians name and Chief Wahoo logo were racist. The new name was adopted from the two large Art Deco statues that appear to stand guard on a bridge spanning the Cuyahoga River.

The all gender roller derby team is based in the Cleveland suburb of Parma. It formally registered the name Cleveland Guardians in 2017 with the Ohio secretary of state and has been selling team merchandise since 2014, the lawsuit said.

In a statement, the Indians said, “We have been and continue to be confident in our position to become the Guardians. We believe there is no conflict between the parties and their ability to operate in their respective business areas.”

HORSE RACING

BREEDERS’ CUP: Medina Spirit, the controversial winner of the Kentucky Derby, and Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality head a field of 10 horses for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with trainer Brad Cox pre-entering two horses for the $6 million race that also includes Hot Rod Charlie.

Hot Rod Charlie finished third in the Derby and second in the Belmont. Preakness winner Rombauer hasn’t raced since finishing third in the Belmont on June 5.

The Classic field was among the 196 horses, including a record 56 from overseas, pre-entered for the $31 million, 14-race world championships on Nov. 5-6 at Del Mar.

Medina Spirit is overseen by Bob Baffert, the all-time leader among trainers in Breeders’ Cup earnings at nearly $36 million. He currently is embroiled in legal fights in New York and Kentucky for multiple positive drug tests involving some of his horses.

The Breeders’ Cup is allowing Baffert to enter horses (he has eight total), but he has to meet certain conditions, including stricter out-of-competition testing of his horses and greater security at his barn. He has agreed to the tightened standards.

TENNIS

TRANSYLVANIA OPEN: Simona Halep won a battle of generations in Romanian tennis by defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round at Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Ruse, one of the up-and-coming talents in Romania inspired by former No. 1 Halep, won her first career title in Hamburg in July and reached the final in Palermo the same month to enter the top 100.

The top-seeded Halep will face Varvara Gracheva of Russia for a place in the quarterfinals.

The second-seeded Anett Kontaveit defeated Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 7-5 to stretch her indoor winning streak to 11 matches.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Iowa State All-America tight end Charlie Kolar and Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are among 13 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, which honors the top scholar-athlete in college football.

The National Football Foundation chooses finalists from all levels of college football and the winner will be announced on Dec. 7.

All finalists receive a $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. The winner receives an additional $7,000 and the William V. Campbell Trophy, named after the former Columbia coach and player.

The other finalists: Montana State linebacker Troy Anderson, Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker, Western Michigan offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) quarterback Cameron Dukes, Oklahoma defensive back Patrick Fields, Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy linebacker Joshua King, Slippery Rock wide receiver Henry Litwin, West Virginia safety Sean Mahome and Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan.

