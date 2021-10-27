GORHAM — Adelle Surette scored a pair of first-half goals as the University of Southern Maine topped Plymouth State 3-1 on Wednesday in field hockey.

Sage Drinkwater opened the scoring when she redirected a centering pass from Mary Keef in the 10th minute for the Huskies (12-7, 9-3 Little East) and Surrett scored her first goal 3 minutes later, hitting a low ball in from the top of the circle on a Keef feed.

Surrette added a goal in the 25th minute, putting away a rebounded shot in the circle.

Sydney Spenard scored for Plymouth State (7-8, 5-6) 4:00 into the third quarter.

FOOTBALL

AWARDS: Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Iowa State All-America tight end Charlie Kolar and Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are among 13 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, which honors the top scholar-athlete in college football.

The National Football Foundation chooses finalists from all levels of college football and the winner will be announced on Dec. 7.

All finalists receive a $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. The winner receives an additional $7,000 and the William V. Campbell Trophy, named after the former Columbia coach and player.

The other finalists: Montana State linebacker Troy Anderson, Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker, Western Michigan offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) quarterback Cameron Dukes, Oklahoma defensive back Patrick Fields, Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy linebacker Joshua King, Slippery Rock wide receiver Henry Litwin, West Virginia safety Sean Mahome and Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous