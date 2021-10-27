YARMOUTH — Angel Huntsman scored four first-half goals and top-ranked North Yarmouth Academy (14-1-1) cruised to a 7-1 victory over No. 8 St. Dom’s (5-11) in a Class D South girls’ soccer quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon.

NYA will host Richmond or Temple Academy on Friday.

Huntsman’s first goal came 10 seconds into the game off an opening kick from Hayden Wienckowski. She then made it 2-0 on a header off Maggie Holt’s corner kick.

Emily Robbins and Marion Robbins assisted on Huntsman’s next two goals. A goal from Lila Jackson made it 5-0 at halftime.

Vy Tran and Anna Belleau added unassisted goals in the second half after NYA goalkeeper Charlotte Harper-Cunningham made her lone save on a penalty kick by Emma Roy.

The Saints got on the board with seven minutes left when Avery Gravel scored, assisted by Jessica Zimmerman.

Anna Theriault and Charlie Apodaca combined to make seven saves for St. Dom’s.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 5, KENNEBUNK 1: Taylor Tory and Lucy Johnson each scored twice to lead the top-seeded Stags (15-0) past the eighth-seeded Rams (9-6) in a Class A South quarterfinal in Portland.

Tory’s two goals gave Cheverus a 2-0 halftime lead. She also set up one of Johnson’s goals in the third quarter before Mackenzie Cash scored off a penalty corner to make it 5-0.

