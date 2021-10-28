Here’s why Portland’s District 1 voters should vote first-choice for Sarah Michniewicz (pronounced “mik-nev-ich”) as their councilor. Her calm, thoughtful, and moderate voice is refreshing against the cacophony of Portland’s political dialogue this season. She is not endorsed by Progressive Portland. She is not endorsed by the developers. She is not using the council as a stepping stone. She is running because she wants to help make Portland better for her fellow citizens.
Sarah has lived and worked in District 1 for 25 years. As leader of the Bayside Neighborhood Association, she has fought for decent affordable housing, for street lighting, for trees, and for community gardens. She got the city to install outdoor bathrooms near the Oxford Street shelter. Her orientation is to Portland’s citizens and their neighborhoods. She listens.
With Sarah on the council, we will be represented by a councilor who places her constituents and their neighborhoods first.
Peter L. Murray
Portland
