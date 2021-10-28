NEW HIRES

The nonprofit Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk has hired Adam Ricci as director of operations and programs. In his new position, Ricci will administer the organization’s community programs, including [email protected], behavior and training, youth humane education and community veterinary clinic. He also will oversee operations of the adoption center and animal-related services. Ricci comes to AWS with more than a decade of experience in program development, community outreach and shelter operations.

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce has hired Ben Lucas to work on its advocacy team as a government relations specialist. Lucas will represent the chamber and its members before the Maine Legislature and state government offices and agencies on energy and environmental issues. He previously served as the first executive director of the Maine Jobs Council.

Pierce Atwood has hired energy law attorney Nicholas Gladd to its Portland and Washington, D.C., offices. Gladd represents clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters spanning the energy industry. Prior to joining the firm, Gladd was a counsel in the energy and infrastructure practice at Kirkland & Ellis in the Washington, D.C., office.

Brian McQueen has joined the Maine Mariners as equipment manager. McQueen previously worked for the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League for three seasons. In 2020, he was named SPHL “Equipment Manager of the Year.”

Ania Chandler was hired at Barton & Loguidice as a project engineer in the engineering and landscape architecture firm’s Portland office. Chandler, of South Portland, brings experience as a transportation designer. She is a licensed professional engineer in Maine and is MaineDOT Local Project Administration Certified.

New Gloucester-based internet service provider Otelco has announced four new hires in its Maine office: Robert Musinski joined the firm as a field technician in its Bangor office. Musinski, of Bangor, previously worked with coaxial cable for a year doing DirectTV installation and repair. Adam Turtlott has been hired as a desktop support specialist in Bangor. Turtlott, of Bangor, spent 10 years in the Maine Air National Guard in South Portland working as a client systems technician. Rebecca Ingalls joins the Bangor office as a sales support representative. Benjamin Cleveland has been hired as a senior project manager in the New Gloucester office. Cleveland, of Portland, is pursuing a master’s degree in project management from Northeastern University.

Portland accounting firm Dufour Tax Group has announced four new hires:

Audrey Dufour has joined the firm as an administrative assistant after interning with the company during tax season.

Noah Ferrante was hired as a staff accountant. He received a degree in accounting and finance from the University of Maine.

Megan Leo has joined the firm as an administrative assistant.

Musa Kaboggoza was hired as a staff accountant. He graduated from Husson University of Bangor with a degree in accounting.

Brannen CPA Services, in Falmouth, has hired Trahmel Milashouskas as a staff accountant. Milashouskas brings financial, accounting and advisory experience and insights for individuals and businesses. He previously worked at Machias Savings Bank.

Williams Realty Partners has announced the addition of Jenny Harper as a realtor. Harper has spent the past 20 years in marketing and business development.

PROMOTIONS

Matt Stein, a partner at law firm Pierce Atwood, has been named chair of its business practice group. Prior to his new role, Stein led the firm’s technology transactions practice, representing businesses in the negotiation of complex technology and intellectual property contracts.

Eric Jermyn was promoted to president of employee benefits for Cross Insurance in Portland. Jermyn, of Gardiner, most recently served as president of Cross Benefit Solutions, a subsidiary of Cross Insurance.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

The Maine Credit Union League has announced its credit union professionals of the year. Renee Ouellette, president and chief executive officer of University Credit Union, was recognized as outstanding CEO of the Year. Matt Kaubris, chief executive officer of Oxford Federal Credit Union, was recognized as League Volunteer of the Year. Bette Tomah, senior vice president of internal operations at Downeast Credit Union, was recognized as Outstanding Credit Union Employee of the Year. Tena Wallace, vice president, branch manager of Midcoast Federal Credit Union, was recognized with the People Helping People Award. Marcel Gagne, board chair of Community Credit Union, was recognized as outstanding Volunteer of the Year.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Maine Children’s Alliance has welcomed four new board members to its team. Nadine Twagirayezu is a paralegal and DOJ-accredited representative. Flavia Oliveira DeBrito is a member of the board of directors for the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program. Annemarie Swanson is principal of the Indian Island School. Kane Loukas is a retired licensed clinical social worker.

GENERAL

Atlantic Federal Credit Union announced it will open a new branch at 90 Riverside St. in Westbrook in the spring of 2022. The new branch will be located near the shopping center with Kohl’s and Shaw’s at the corner of Riverside Street and Larrabee Road.

Please send submissions to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: