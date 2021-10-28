AUBURN — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Auburn, police confirmed Thursday.

Rhonda James, 55, of Auburn was hit at approximately 5:19 p.m. in front of the Dunkin’ on Center Street, said Lt. Scott Watkins of the Auburn Police Department. James was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she died Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle is said to be cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing, Watkins said. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation. No charges have been filed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: