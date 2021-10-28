AUGUSTA — “They are hanging on by a thread.”

Jan Murphy said that of teachers at Cony Middle and High School Wednesday night at the Augusta Board of Education’s workshop meeting.

The workshop served as a way for administrators to update the board on how the first couple months of school went amid continued stress and challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The workshop also continued the conversation on remote learning after the board’s student representative, Kristen Merrill urged the district to come up with a solution to remote learning.

Murphy’s comments underlined the dire situation for people who work and learn at the Augusta school. She spoke on behalf of teachers who responded to a survey she sent out regarding remote learning and in response, she received “pages and pages” from teachers who said they had “extreme exhaustion and stress.”

According to the survey, teachers are burnt out from not only dealing with students who have to quarantine and remote learning, but an increase in behavior problems students have displayed toward teachers and administrators in the first two months of school. Some veteran teachers said they would consider leaving if the district decided to do synchronous learning, which is when a teacher conducts class for both in-person and remote students at the same time.

Since September, there have been a record-setting 108 suspensions in total with the middle and high school, or alternative suspensions, according to one of the high school’s Assistant Principals, Stew Brittner. Speaking at the Augusta Public Schools Board of Education workshop meeting Wednesday night, Brittner said that day alone, nine students had been suspended.

“It’s been a challenging year,” he told the board and fellow administrators. “We have never seen this number of incidents.”

In addition to the 108 suspensions, there have been 71 detentions. Brittner said the suspensions happened so frequently, there were often students waiting to talk with the principals and said the numbers don’t account for the amount of time administrators have spent talking with the students.

According to data from the Cony administrators, most incidents have been vandalism in the common areas, like bathrooms, the food court, gyms, or hallways. The data shows reports of students “not listening to basic expectations, conflicts between students, destruction of school property and vaping.”

Other infractions, the data showed were drug incidents (13% of the total incidents). Brittner said there were no interactions with alcohol and less with marijuana, but more with vaping. Four students brought weapons to schools with three instances of knives and one with a BB pistol. There were 27 fights resulting with no injuries and three fights with injuries.

Cony Middle School Assistant Principal Jeff Ramich said most of the incidents — 40% — were from first-year students. He reminded the board of how first-year high school students have not had a “normal” year without interruption from the pandemic since the 2018-to-2019 school year, when they were in middle school.

“The silver lining is, we aren’t the only school dealing with this,” Ramich said. “I talked with Bangor, Lewiston, Brunswick, they are all having the same issues. The pandemic, social media; it’s causing them to revert back. It’s now two full years these kids have missed.”

The Cony admins have social workers, counselors, a Kennebec Behavioral Health specialist on site and a program with the Boys & Girls club to help students who have been suspended. Brittner said there is a high number of students who have not reoffended after using the said resources.

They have also called parents, raised their concerns with the Cony student body, locked and closed off the common areas, increased supervision, brought the issue to student council, key club and used two of the district’s early release days to find out where teachers can help. As a team, they plan to put emphasis on the community aspect of the school through the idea of “Rebuilding our Cony Community.”

The older students are not the only students having issues, as the elementary-aged students are having just as much trouble acclimating back to a normal school year, according to the elementary administrators.

Theresa Beaudoin, principal of Farrington Elementary School, said students under 3rd grade have never had a “normal” school year and that students who were in Cohort C, the fully remote cohort from last year, are struggling the most.

“Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten are not ready; they can’t sustain their attention or their stamina. They struggle working in groups, and adhering to personal space… there has been inappropriate language,” she said. Beaudoin said the staff is “overwhelmed” and the elementary schools had had unprecedented absences.

The unpredictability from students and the amount of time and resources teachers have had to put into dealing with the incidents has made it hard to consider synchronous remote learning as well as leaving teachers time to record lessons or come up with plans for those in quarantine.

Administrators explained the difference from last year and this year is that the schools “needed” to offer a remote option. Class sizes were smaller and teachers were assigned to either a hybrid class, or a fully remote class where they were able to have enough of their own lesson planning time to come up with lessons students could follow online.

Superintendent James Anastasio said the board agreed to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines and the CDC “strongly recommends” in-person learning for the students.

He and Cony Principal Kim Silsby spoke on how the district has offered a multitude of resources for students to stay in school through opting into pool testing and getting vaccinated if the students is of age. The district has offered two vaccination clinics and there are 465 people enrolled in the pool testing, making up 24 pools.

High School Assistant Principal Gabe Levesque said so far this year, the high school has had 16 positive COVID-19 cases and out of 160 close contacts, only 48 had to quarantine. With pool testing, which kicked off a couple weeks ago, out of 110 close contacts, only 21 had to quarantine.

But since the elementary schools have students who are unable to get vaccinated at this time, they have had more students who have had to quarantine due to being in close contact. However, if a student participates in pool testing, they do not have to quarantine and can continue being in school if they are a close contact. The elementary principals are urging families to sign their students up for pool testing to keep their students in school and to avoid quarantine.

Superintendent Anastasio, Principal Silsby and the elementary school principals strongly advocated against synchronous learning, where a student who is out sick can tune into Google Classroom and see their teacher. School Board Chair Amanda Olson asked what was different this year in comparison to last year, and Silsby said a couple of reasons.

Silsby and Beaudoin shared how in some cases, the synchronous learning can become inappropriate if a student is streamed on the screen in the classroom. It creates issues of equity too, they said, as some students can have different levels of parenting and or help.

“We did it last year because we chose it for the model and we are showing the challenges from last year,” Silsby said.

