TOPSHAM — Maine Gov. Janet Mills received her COVID-19 booster on Thursday, and urged her others to follow her lead.
Mills, 73, received her shot at a pharmacy in a Target store in Topsham.
“I encourage all eligible Maine people to take advantage of these widely available and effective vaccines today, whether you are getting your first shot or your third shot. It could save your life or someone else’s,” she said.
All Mainers 65 and older qualify for a booster along with all 18 and older who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or live and work in a high-risk setting.
The governor received two rounds of Pfizer vaccine last winter, and her booster dose was from Moderna. Health officials say it’s OK to mix initial shots and boosters.
