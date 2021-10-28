Donna G. King 1946 – 2021 BATH – Donna G. King, 75, of Bath passed away at her home on Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021. She was born in Brunswick on Jan. 17, 1946, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Margaret (White) Ambrose. She grew up in the Brunswick area and attended the local schools. Until retirement, Donna worked at Dionne Commons in the laundry department keeping up with the supply of linens and personal clothing of residents who reside at the facility. She enjoyed providing this service to the residents. She will always be remembered for her strive to be independent, her stubbornness, and her never give up attitude. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, she especially enjoyed going out to dinner with friends. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Oscar King III of Brunswick, Penny Purinton and her husband Ronald of Lisbon, and John King of Bath; her grandchildren, Georgia Nieto and her husband Justin of Bangor, Caila Cram and her husband Chris of Topsham, Heather King and her husband Steve Robinson Jr of Woolwich, Cody King of Bath, and Danyelle King of Brunswick; and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Oscar in 2009. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com A Celebration of Donna’s life will take place at a later date at the Topsham Fairground Cafe in Topsham. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341.

