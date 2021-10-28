BIDDEFORD – Jaqueline Alberta “Jackie” Patterson, 81, of Biddeford, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a brief illness. Jackie was born August 26,1940, the first daughter of Wilfred G. and Germaine Verrier Turgeon of Biddeford. She is a 1958 graduate of Biddeford High School and also attended University of Maine Portland Gorham and York County Community College. A proud military veteran, Jackie served our country, first in the US Navy, from 1958-1960, then the Maine Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve from 1974-79.Jackie was a hard worker, serving in positions ranging from machinist to many administrative positions, where she formed many lifelong friendships. She was creative, loved to knit, sew, quilt, garden, and walk, especially at Hills Beach in Biddeford. Jackie also loved to travel and capture her adventures in pictures. Jackie’s greatest passions in life were her faith in Jesus Christ and her family. A member of New Life Church at Biddeford, she shared her faith with others and prayed with people who needed hope. Her children now endeavor to steward that legacy.Jackie is predeceased by husband Dennis Patterson and sister Delores Frechette. Survivors include daughters Maureen (Hatt) Patoine and husband Larry of Biddeford, Deborah (Hatt) Sayer and husband Brian of Arundel, stepson Dennis J. Patterson of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Ryan Sayer, Marisa Newton, Christian Patoine, Hayden Patterson, Dillon Patterson, and Wesley Patterson; great-granddaughters Averly Sayer and Lana Neider; sister Patricia A. Bibber of Kennebunk; partner Ernie Perry of Biddeford; and many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at New Life Church, 551 Alfred St. Biddeford, ME. with Military Honors. Burial will take place at a later date at Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Springvale. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jackie’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.comArrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. Should friends desire,memorial contributionsmay be made to:Harvest Foundationc/o Wayne Berthiaume PO Box 227Biddeford, ME. 04005in Jackie’s memory

