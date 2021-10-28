RUMFORD – John G. Kezal, 90, died peacefully at Maine Veterans’ Home – Scarborough on Oct. 23, 2021 with family by his side. He was a resident of East Bethel Road in Rumford Corner where up until just one month ago, he had resided since 1960.

John was born in Rumford on Nov. 10, 1930 and was a son of Michael and Annie (Edukonis) Kezal. He was a 1949 graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford. John served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1951-1954 during the Korean War on the Coast Guard Cutter Yakutat. He was employed as a machine mechanic at the Oxford Paper Mill in Rumford until his retirement in 1992.

John was involved in many local and civic organizations which included BPOE #862 Lodge of Elks, and LeParesseux Snowshoe Club. He was a member of the Rumford School Board and was named Rumford Citizen of the Year in 2012. John was a member of the U.S.C.G. Cutterman’s Club of South Portland and served for 51 years as president of the Monday night Pine Tree Bowling League.

Baseball played a prominent role in John’s life and he began playing baseball in Rumford in 1945. He was elected in to the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame on August 5 2012. John was a member of Maine Baseball Umpires Assoc., 40 and 8 Voiture, Napoleon Ouellette Post #24 and a member of American Legion Post for 67 years. He enjoyed playing for and coaching Pine Tree League Baseball for over 20 years.

In later years, John joined his son, Steve, and friends on memorable trips to Massachusetts as a New England Patriots season ticket holder.

One of John’s proudest and most revered achievements was his volunteerism with Maine Veterans’ Homes. With wife, Ann Kezal, as his partner, secretary and pie baker extraordinaire, John was an ardent supporter and volunteer. He was appointed Liaison Chairman at MVH- South Paris and served from 2002-’12. He was elected secretary for the Western Maine Advisory Council in 2007. He was then appointed to the MVH’s Board of Trustees by Gov. Paul LePage, and reappointed by Gov. LePage in 2014, serving in that capacity crisscrossing on many road trips through his beloved state of Maine until 2020. If you were lucky enough to meet John, you undoubtedly parted ways with several of his MVH business cards in your possession or later, might have noticed one on the windshield of your car.

After retiring, John took several trips to the west coast to visit family and enjoyed joining his son and daughter in law at Lake St. George.

John was married in Rumford on Sept. 5, 1955 to Ann G. Richards who died in October of 2018.

John was predeceased by sisters Margaret Brown, Mary Laperle, Anne Bouchard, Elizabeth Kezal as well as a brother, Joseph Kezal.

He is survived by son, Steven and his wife Susan of Portland, a daughter, Pamela Kezal of Astoria, N.Y.; sister, Theresa Allen and husband Larry of Westbrook, brother, Mike Kezal and wife Anne of Turner; as well as several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

John’s family is appreciative of the staff at Maine Veterans’ Home- Scarborough for their compassionate care of John during his final days.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in May of 2022 at the Parish of the Holy Savior St. Athanasius St. John Church, 126 Maine Ave., Rumford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Rumford.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, please contribute in John’s memory to the

Activity Department at Maine Veterans Home

477 High St.,

South Paris, ME 04281

