BASKETBALL

The Maine Celtics added forward Deng Adel to their roster on Thursday.

Adel, a 6-foot, 7-inch small forward had played 66 G League games over two seasons with Raptors 905, Canton and Long Island. He averaged 12 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in the G League.

He also played 19 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018-2019.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Christian Pulisic has resumed training with Chelsea ahead of a weekend match at winless Newcastle, the English Premier League club said.

The 23-year-old Pulisic has not featured since Aug. 14, when he scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the league season.

The American forward injured an ankle while on international duty in early September — his sixth significant injury in his two-plus years at Chelsea.

WORLD CUP QUALIFIER: Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier against the United States on Nov. 16 at Independence Park in Kingston will be played without fans in attendance.

The Jamaica Football Federation said Thursday the decision was made by the Jamaican government.

The U.S. hosts Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati before traveling to Jamaica.

SERIE A: Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez signed a new contract, tying him to the Serie A champion until 2026.

It’s a statement signing for Inter in the wake of a turbulent offseason, which saw coach Antonio Conte leave because he was unhappy that he would not be able to build on his title-winning squad, and Inter sell two of its top players in Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

TENNIS

TRANSLYVANIA OPEN: Top-seeded Simona Halep overcame a back injury to defeat Varvara Gracheva of Russia 6-4, 6-2 and reach the quarterfinals in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu also had straight-set wins to advance to the last eight of the Romanian indoor event.

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Taylor Fritz celebrated his 24th birthday by beating doubles partner Tommy Paul 7-6 (3), 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals in St. Petersburgh, Russia.

Fritz will next face Australian John Millman, who advanced by upsetting fourth-seeded Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-2. Karatsev won the Kremlin Cup on Sunday but the Russian lost his cool at 2-2 in the second set. He handed the 57th-ranked Millman a break when he was penalized a point for slamming his racket on the court after sailing a backhand wide at deuce.

Croatia’s Marin Cilic and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut will also meet in the quarterfinals Friday. Cilic beat sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-4 while the third-seeded Bautista Agut ousted American Mackenzie McDonald, 6-3, 6-2.

ERSTE BANK OPEN: American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Vienna for his second win in four months over the top-seeded Greek.

In his fourth quarterfinal of the year, Tiafoe will take on Diego Schwartzman, who outlasted Gael Monfils 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev defeated Alex De Minaur 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 for the German’s 300th career win.

The sixth-seeded Canadian saved three match points before beating Britain’s Cameron Norrie 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 in match between two contenders for the remaining tickets to the ATP Finals in Turin next month.

Jannik Sinner stretched his indoor winning streak to 10 matches and 20 sets by defeating Dennis Novak of Austria 6-4, 6-2. The seventh-ranked Italian will move into eighth position in the race for the finals if he beats Casper Ruud in Friday’s quarterfinal.

The fourth-seeded Norwegian edged last year’s finalist Lorenzo Sonego 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.